Hartford Selected to Host 2019 Eastern League Meetings

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by the Eastern League that the City of Hartford has been selected to host the 2019 Eastern League Meetings this upcoming October. The Eastern League meetings will take place at Dunkin' Donuts Park on October 9th and October 10th. More than 100 Minor League Baseball executives will travel to Hartford to take part in the annual event, at which several league-wide initiatives are discussed and voted upon.

"We're proud to host our colleagues from around the Northeast to showcase Dunkin' Donuts Park, and the city of Hartford," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to allow some of the top executives in our industry to visit our home in Hartford, Connecticut."

The Eastern League Meetings are held annually in the fall so that league officials can discuss schedules, promotions, hospitality and tickets. It is the second time the event will be held in Hartford. The 12 team Eastern League includes: Hartford, Connecticut; Binghamton, New York; Manchester, New Hampshire; Portland, Maine; Reading, Pennsylvania; Trenton, New Jersey; Akron, Ohio; Altoona, Pennsylvania; Bowie, Maryland; Erie, Pennsylvania; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Richmond, Virginia.

