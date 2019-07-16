Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

July 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (16-7, 2ND WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (8-17, 6TH WEST, 11.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (6-4, 2.77 ERA) VS. RHP DANNY SALAZAR (MLB REHAB)

TUESDAY, JULY 16 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #90 * HOME GAME #49 * NIGHT GAME #66

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves go for a sixth straight win against the Akron RubberDucks in the middle of a three-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, Derek Hill notched his third walk-off hit of the season and the 'Wolves slugged three home runs, taking to the series opener 5-4. Matt Manning makes his first start since July 2 when he pitched a season-low 4.1 innings against Binghamton. Manning pitched in the MLB Futures Game last Sunday and allowed two earned runs on three hits in 0.1 innings. Danny Salazar is making his second rehab start for Akron on his way back from arthroscopic shoulder surgery he underwent this past offseason for right rotator cuff tendonitis. In his first outing on July 11 versus Bowie, Salazar took the loss after allowing one earned run on two hits in 2.2 innings. The 29-year old right-hander was an All-Star for Cleveland in 2016 and has not pitched in a major league game since 2017. Salazar was originally a non-drafted free agent signee by Cleveland in 2006 as a 16-year old from the Dominican Republic.

Wed., July 17 vs. Akron 12:05 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 0.90 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Hentges (1-8, 4.96 ERA)

Thu., July 18 at Richmond 6:35 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (0-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Beachy (3-6, 5.80 ERA)

Fri., July 19 at Richmond 7:05 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-2, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Lawson (3-5, 4.20 ERA)

Sat., July 20 at Richmond 6:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. LHP Caleb Baragar (2-3, 3.28 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts six Top-30 Tigers talents: Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17 & Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- The 'Wolves winning streak against the RubberDucks is up to five and four of those victories have been by three runs or less

- Erie is averaging an EL-leading 4.5 runs per game at home. They've hit 53 home runs in 49 games at UPMC Park

- Today is the 11th of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 1518, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- The SeaWolves +46 run differential is first in the EL (+25 in second half) and the RubberDucks +8 is tied for sixth

- Erie is tied for first in the Eastern League with a .248 batting average while Akron is tied for fourth at .242

- Akron leads the league with 80 home runs and Erie is now fourth with 71 long balls

- Erie has struck out 712 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron has gone down on strikes 729 times (fourth-fewest)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.32) while the RubberDucks staff ranks sixth (3.54)

- Erie relievers have a 3.57 ERA (10th in the EL) and Akron has a 2.96 ERA (4th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is fourth in fielding percentage (.981) while Akron is fifth (.980)

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 3-7 at UPMC Park

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.