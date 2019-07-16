Harrisburg Senators Baseball Information & Starting Lineup at Bowie

July 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (8-15) vs. Bowie Baysox (19-5)

RH Steven Fuentes (3-4, 3.02) vs. RH Mike Baumann (1-1, 0.50)

Game 94 - 2nd Half Game 24 - Tuesday, July 16 @ 7:05 p.m. - Prince George's Stadium

Tonight's Starting Lineup for the Senators.

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Drew Ward, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 1B

Dante Bichette, Jr., 2B

Nick Banks, RF

Austin Davidson, DH

Rafael Bautista, LF

Steven Fuentes, P

LAST GAME

The Bowie Baysox scored twice in the first inning and rode those runs to a 4-2 win over the Senators Monday night at Prince George's Stadium. The Senators cut the lead in half in the fifth, but Bowie responded with runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Harrisburg tallied a run in the eighth and had five at bats with the tying run at the plate between the eighth and ninth innings.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators play the Bowie Baysox in game two of a three-game series at Prince George's Stadium. The Senators are 7-9 against the Baysox this season. This is the final this season between the teams.

The Sens have dropped five straight to Bowie and seven of their last eight to the Baysox.

BOWIE

Bowie enters tonight's game 19-5 in the second half and 2.5 games ahead of Erie. They're 49-43 overall this season. In July they're 10-2, hitting .277 with 18 HR and 68 Runs with a 2.71 ERA.

Bowie has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They've used 53 players this season. The Baysox have 14 players originally signed or drafted by the Orioles, 11 AA rookies and 4 players with MLB experience.

The Baysox are 39-12 since June 1, the hottest team in the Eastern League.

UP NEXT

After this series with the Baysox, the Sens return home for their only meeting of the regular season at FNB Field against the Portland Sea Dogs. The Dogs are the AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The four-game series features night games Thursday, Friday, and Saturday then a 1 p.m. game Sunday. Portland is 10-15, 6.5 games out of 1st.

SCHEDULING

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens remaining home opponents are Richmond, Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 5-7, .264 6HR 53RS and a 4.26 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12HR 97RS and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

C Tres Barrera (0-1, r), INF Ian Sagdal (1-1, bb), OF Rhett Wiseman (1-2, 2b rbi, r) and RHP Aaron Barrett (0.2, 2bb, k) all played in the EL All-Star game July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 50 players this season. Of the 25 active players, there are 16 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 7 AA rookies, 9 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year. There are also 10 players that have been on the Sens roster all season.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/14 C Spencer Kieboom recalled by the Washington Nationals (7/13) and C Jake Lowery activated from the injured list.

7/13 INF Drew Ward activated from the injured list and OF Tyler Goeddel released by the Washington Nationals.

