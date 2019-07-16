Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #92 Rumble Ponies (12-15) vs. Reading Fightin Phils (17-9) - 6:35PM

July 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(12-15, 47-44), T3rd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

READING FIGHTIN PHILS

(17-9, 56-37), 1st Eastern Division

(Philadelphia Phillies)

Tuesday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

LHP David Peterson (3-2, 4.18 ERA) vs. LHP JoJo Romero (4-3, 5.55 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Reading Fightin Phils continue their three-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Fightin Phils 4-1 Monday night. The Ponies' lone run came on a Patrick Mazeika sacrifice fly in the seventh. RHP Adonis Medina allowed one unearned run on three hits over seven innings for the win. Righty Harol Gonzalez limited Reading to one run on four hits with five Ks in six innings. The Fightin Phils scored on solo homers by Austin Bosart and Luke Williams as well as a Josh Stephen groundout and an Alec Bohm single.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES: The Rumble Ponies had runners in scoring position just twice Monday night. Mazeika drove one in with sac fly. The Ponies then left runners on second and third in the eighth. Binghamton managed just four hits.

DRIVING THEM IN: With his sacrifice fly Monday night, Patrick Mazeika moves into sole possession of third place in the Eastern League for RBI. He has driven in 49 runs this year. Teammate Barrett Barnes is tied for fifth with 47.

PETERSON RACKS UP K'S: Lefty David Peterson ranks fourth in EL with 91 strikeouts. He has registered at least five Ks in each of his last 10 starts. Tonight is his 18th start of the season, which moves him into a tie for the most in the league.

SHORT BUT SWEET AT HOME: The Rumble Ponies are in a stretch where they are have 12 of 15 games on the road. This three-game series with Reading is the only series at NYSEG Stadium from July 8 through July 24. This stretch includes trips to Portland, Akron and Reading. Over the first six games, the Ponies are 4-2.

SPEED WINS: With a pair of stolen bases Monday night, the Fightin Phils increased their total to 83 for the season, second in the EL. They are three behind Richmond for the league lead.

SILENCING OPPONENTS: The Fightin Phils rank second in the league in ERA at 3.27. Over their last nine games, Reading has given up more than three runs just once.

TIM TEBOW BOBBLEHEAD NIGHT: The Ponies are commemorating Tim Tebow's time in the Southern Tier with a bobblehead. In 84 games last year with the Rumble Ponies, Tebow hit .273 with 36 RBI, 14 doubles and six home runs. He is currently with Syracuse (AAA) and is hitting .160 with 19 RBI. Tonight is also Take Me Back Tuesday, and the Ponies are paying homage to the early 2000s.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and Fightin Phils wrap up this three-game series Wednesday at 1:05 PM at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Zach Lee takes the mound against lefty David Parkinson. The Ponies then head to Akron for four games.

Eastern League Stories from July 16, 2019

