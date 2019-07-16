Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk Coming to Hadlock on August 7th

PORTLAND, MAINE - Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is scheduled to make an appearance at Hadlock Field, presented by Aura, on Wednesday, August 7th, when the Portland Sea Dogs host the Erie SeaWolves at 7:00 PM.

Grzelcyk will throw out the official first-pitch and will be available to sign free autographs on photos provided by the Sea Dogs from 7:00 to 8:00 PM.

The Boston Bruins drafted Grzelcyk, a native of Charlestown, MA., with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry level draft. Grzelcyk has appeared in 129 games with the Bruins with 33 career points on six goals and 27 assists.

Grzelcyk attended Boston University and named to the Hockey East All-Freshman team in 2012. He served as captain of the Terriers his junior and senior season and scored the overtime winning goal in the 63rd Beanpot tournament that gave BU their 30th title.

The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have hosted several Bruins players at Hadlock Field over the past several years including Danielle Paille (2013), Shawn Thornton (2012 & 2014), Terry O' Reilly (2015), and Kevan Miller (2018).

Tickets for the game are available and can be purchased by phone at 207-879-9500, online at www.seadogs.com, and at the Hadlock Field ticket office. Advance tickets range in price between $9.00 and $12.00 for adults and $6.00 to $11.00 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over).

