Sea Dogs Game Notes August 22nd vs. Trenton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Daniel McGrath (6-0, 1.35)

Trenton: RHP Nick Green (2-3, 7.78)

NEWS AND NOTES

YESTERDAY NEVER HAPPENED: The Portland Sea Dogs begin a four-game series with the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) on Thursday night at Hadlock Field...Yesterday's game was canceled after two rain delays that totaled nearly 2 1/2 hours...Starting tonight, the 'Dogs play their final 13 games against the Eastern Division, including eight in Maine...Portland has won four of six from Trenton at home, including a four-game sweep on July 1-3.

FIGHTINS END UP WITH A TWO-GAME SWEEP: Reading scored four times off RHP Denyi Reyes (7-11) in the sixth inning and beat Portland, 7-1 on Tuesday night...The 'Dogs scored their lone run in the third inning when CF Jarren Duran tripled, and RF Marcus Wilson followed with an RBI groundout...RHP Conner Seabold (1-1) worked six innings on five hits and one run to earn the win...3B Jose Gomez led the 11-hit attack by going 3-for-4, RBI and a run scored.

