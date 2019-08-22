Fisher Cats Power Their Way to Series-Opening Win over Ponies

August 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Manchester, NH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-38, 61-67) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-4 on Thursday Night in the series opener at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire (28-34, 59-70) hit four home runs, including two from Kevin Smith.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board first in the second on an RBI single from Austin Bossart, his first run batted in since being traded to the Mets. In the bottom of the third, Riley Adams hit a two-run homer off of Tony Dibrell to left to put the Cats up 2-1. Kevin Smith tacked on the first of his two homers in the fourth to make it 3-1. Dibrell (0-7) would go four innings allowing three runs on four hits.

In the fifth, after the Ponies cut the deficit to 3-2, Yeizo Campos allowed a leadoff triple to Cullen Large, which was promptly followed by a two-run homer to Chad Spanberger to make it 5-2. Later in the frame, Smith hit his second homer of the night to center field to make it 6-2. He now has 19 home runs on the year and 60 RBI, finishing 3-4 on the night with 2 RBI.

Dustin Houle hit his first homer of the year for the Ponies in the eighth, a two-run shot that cut the Cats lead to 6-4. New Hampshire though responded with three runs in the eighth off of Joseph Shaw.

Quinn Brodey finished 3-5 with an RBI single in the loss. Bossart was 2-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Ponies continue their final road series of the regular season against the Fisher Cats Friday night with first pitch at 7:05PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:50PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies have lost 9 of their last 10...They have also dropped four in a row to the Fisher Cats...The Ponies despite losing by 6 were only outhit 12-11.

