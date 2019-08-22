Final Fisher Cats Homestand of 2019 Starts Tonight

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will begin their final homestand of 2019 tonight at Delta Dental Stadium, featuring eight games of Ferocious Fun through Thursday, August 29.

Homestand highlights include Margaritaville Night, The Wizarding World of New Hampshire, three giveaways, three Atlas Fireworks shows, and the last Copa De La Diversion game of 2019, featuring the Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire.

With wins in seven of their last nine games, the Fisher Cats are still alive in the Eastern Division playoff race, but will be eliminated with one loss or one Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) win.

Thursday, August 22 - Sunday, August 25 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Thursday, August 22 @ 7:05 p.m. - Margaritaville Night + Thirsty Thursday + Summer Reading All Stars + Pregame UNH Soccer Clinic + Atlas Fireworks

We're packing in as much Ferocious Fun as we can before the season ends! Enjoy some of Jimmy Buffett's best tunes for Margaritaville Night, along with drink specials for Thirsty Thursday. We'll celebrate our Grappone Automotive Group Summer Reading All-Stars throughout the game, with a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the final out! Before the game, the UNH Men's Soccer Team will host its annual on-field clinic from 5 - 6 p.m.

Friday, August 23 @ 7:05 p.m. - The Wizarding World of New Hampshire + Fisher Cats Socks Giveaway + Tito's Adopt-A-Dog Night

Dust off your broomsticks and grab your wands! The Wizarding World of New Hampshire returns to the ballpark with a Fisher Cats socks giveaway thanks to Northeast Delta Dental. As part of Tito's Adopt-A-Dog Night, the NH Human Society will bring a furry friend to the ballpark in search of a forever home.

Saturday, August 24 @ 7:05 p.m. - Gatos Feroces + Atlas Fireworks + Baseball, Love & Action Night + Ford Night

Presented by Cricket Wireless, the Fisher Cats will transform into Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire for the final Copa De La Diversion game of 2019, celebrating Latinx culture and values. The celebration includes Salsa & Flamenco Atlas Fireworks, presented by Your New England Ford Dealers. The team will also host Baseball, Love and Action Night, featuring a pregame Q+A session with Fisher Cats players.

Sunday, August 25 @ 1:35 p.m. - Kids Lunchbox Giveaway + Kids Run the Bases + Mountain Men Sunday

It's the final Mountain Men Sunday of the season, with Kids Run the Bases and a lunchbox giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, all thanks to the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission, Division of Enforcement.

Monday, August 26 - Thursday, August 29 vs. Trenton Thunder (Yankees)

Monday, August 26 @ 6:35 p.m. - Fire Safety Day + Smoke Detector Giveaway

The first 500 fans will receive a free Kiddie Smoke Detector thanks to the Manchester Fire Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshall.

Tuesday, August 27 @ 6:35 p.m. - Tall Boy Tuesday

Enjoy $5 24oz Miller, Coors & Twisted Tea drink specials in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse and Tiki Bar until first pitch.

Wednesday, August 28 @ 6:35 p.m. - UNH Night

UNH-Manchester presents a celebration of everything UNH Wildcats!

Thursday, August 29 @ 1:35 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday + Atlas Fireworks

We conclude our 16th season with Thirsty Thursday specials ($3 domestic and $4 import 12 oz drafts from the 1st and 3rd base concession stands) and a spectacular postgame Atlas Fireworks show!

For tickets to these games or any other, visit NHFisherCats.com, call (603) 641-2005 or stop by the Fisher Cats box office at One Line Drive in Manchester.

