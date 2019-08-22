Canal Park to Host Festival of Beers on September 21

August 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) August 22, 2019 - The annual Festival of Beers at Canal Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4-7 p.m. The list includes more than 40 different breweries, more than 100 beers, including an Ohio-based section with more than 40 different beers.

Along with admission to the 2019 Festival of Beers at Canal Park, tickets include a commemorative sampling glass and 25 sample tickets. In addition, patrons will enjoy live music and food options will be available throughout the stadium's concession stands. There will also be pretzel necklaces available for the beerfest experts for a small donation to Akron Children's Hospital.

Tickets for the three-hour event are $30 in advance, and $35 at the gates the day of the event. There's also a VIP package for $50 available, which includes first access to the beer-sampling event at 3:30 p.m. A list or breweries and beers will be announced at a later date.

A designated driver ticket is available for $20, which will include a hot dog, chips, unlimited fountain drinks, and a goody bag. The designated driver ticket is not available through online purchasing, only at the box office or by phone.

There are three ways for fans to purchase tickets: in-person at the Canal Park box office during normal business hours (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday), by calling the Akron RubberDucks box office at 330-253-5153, or online at www.akronrubberducks.com.

97.5 WONE is the official media partner of the 2019 Ballpark Festival of Beers and will provide information and updates.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron's Canal Park. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

2019 Ballpark Festival of Beers

What: More than 100 beers from all over America, including an exclusive Ohio 40+beer section

When: Saturday, Sept. 21 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio, 44308

Tickets: $30 in advance; $35 at the gate. VIP Package for $50. Available on www.akronrubberducks.com, at the Canal Park Box Office or by calling 330-253-5153. Designated Driver tickets ($20) are not available online.

Tickets Include: Admission to the Ballpark Festival of Beers, a commemorative sampling glass, 25 samples

Food Options will be Available

Live Band: TBA

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.