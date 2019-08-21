Sea Dogs Game Notes August 21st vs. Reading

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Bryan Mata (2-6, 6.20)

Reading: RHP Colton Eastman (1-1, 1.99)

NEWS AND NOTES

DAY BASEBALL AT HADLOCK: The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) conclude their season series with a 12:00 noon start on Wednesday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Reading has won the first two games of the series and holds a 7.5 game lead over the Sea Dogs for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division...Starting tomorrow night, the 'Dogs welcome the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) to start a four-game set.

FIGHTINS TAKE THE MIDDLE GAME: Reading scored four times off RHP Denyi Reyes (7-11) in the sixth inning and beat Portland, 7-1...The 'Dogs scored their lone run in the third inning when CF Jarren Duran tripled, and RF Marcus Wilson followed with an RBI groundout...RHP Conner Seabold (1-1) worked six innings on five hits and one run to earn the win...3B Jose Gomez led the 11-hit attack by going 3-for-4, RBI and a run scored.

