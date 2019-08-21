Sea Dogs and Fightins Canceled on Wednesday Afternoon

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (28-31) and Reading Fightin Phils (35-25) were canceled on Wednesday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Reading led the game 1-0 until rain washed it out in the fifth inning.

Reading scored the game's lone run in the top of the fourth off of Bryan Mata. After Luke Williams led off with an infield single and stole second, Alec Bohm lined a fastball into right field to drive in Williams and give Reading the 1-0 lead.

Mata tied a career-high with eight strikeouts over four innings. He allowed three hits and didn't walk a man.

Fightins starter Colton Eastman went four scoreless and scattered six hits while walking two and striking out three.

Portland loaded the bases with one out in the third but couldn't plate a run. The Sea Dogs had two more men on base in the fourth but Eastman struck out Jarren Duran to end the inning as the rains began.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for the remainder of the 2019 season or through June of the 2020 season.

The Sea Dogs continue their homestand on Thursday night against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) with a 7:00 PM first pitch from Hadlock Field. LHP Daniel McGrath (6-0, 1.35) is on the hill for Trenton. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for Thursday's game are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation today!

