UConn Baseball Team to Host Alumni Game at Dunkin' Donuts Park

August 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that the UConn Baseball team will host its annual Alumni Game on Sunday, September 22 at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 2:30 PM. The UConn Baseball team will play the Husky Alumni team, and general admission tickets are now on sale for $10 and may be purchased by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

The UConn Baseball alumni event will begin with an all-you-can eat barbecue buffet lunch inside the YG Club presented by Frontier Communications at Dunkin' Donuts Park. UConn Baseball Dugout Club members interested in attending the luncheon should contact Jim Penders at 860/486-4089 or email james.penders@uconn.edu. The fee is $25 for members. The luncheon will be followed by an award presentation for the 2018 team, and then the annual alumni game at 2:30.

Schedule of Events at Dunkin' Donuts Park (Sunday, September 22nd)

12:00 PM Baseball barbecue luncheon in YG Club presented by Frontier Communications

1:00 PM Awards Ceremony for 2019 UConn Baseball Team and introduction of the 2020 team

2:00 PM Gates Open for Alumni Game

2:30 PM UConn Baseball vs. Husky Alumni Team

The Yard Goats return home for their final homestand of the season tomorrow evening, and host the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets for all remaining home games and 2020 Season Tickets may be purchased by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

