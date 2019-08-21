Finale at Portland Washed Out

(PORTLAND, ME) - The Fightin Phils and Portland Sea Dogs were rained out in the series finale at Hadlock Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was called with Reading up 1-0 in the fifth inning, but was not an official game. With Wednesday being the final scheduled meeting between Reading and Portland in 2019, the contest was cancelled and will not be made up.

Reading (35-25) (74-53) remains in first place in the Eastern Division, with only 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Fightins will head to Hartford for a four-game series beginning on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Spencer Howard takes the hill against Ashton Goudeau, and the game will be broadcast on 610 ESPN and the Fightins Radio Network beginning with the Fightins Pregame Show at 6:35 p.m.

