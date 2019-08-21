First Place 'Wolves Down Squirrels in 10

The first place Erie SeaWolves took down the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the resumption of a suspended ballgame, 7-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Each team scored a run on a home run in the second inning on Tuesday night as Cam Gibson homered off of Brandon Lawson in the top of the second. The solo blast was his seventh of the season. In the last of the second, Peter Maris homered off of Matt Manning for his first long ball of the season.

Manning took a no-decision after exiting the game after a rain delay. He allowed a run on one hit with a walk and five strikeouts in four innings.

Heavy rains came in as the SeaWolves stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth inning, forcing a suspension.

Raffi Vizciano for Richmond and Nolan Blackwood for Erie each pitched a pair of scoreless innings, sending the game into the 10th inning, tied 1-1.

Erie started the top of the 10th against Vizciano with Cole Peterson as the free runner on second. Chace Numata laid down a bunt that he beat out for a single and on a Maris throwing error, Peterson scored for a 2-1 lead.

Dylan Rosa followed then doubled home Numata for a 3-1 lead. Derek Hill singled to give Erie runners on the corners for Isaac Paredes. Paredes, who had a pair of singles in the game, came up with his third hit of the contest with an RBI single to center, plating Rosa for a 4-1 lead. With two outs, Kody Eaves blasted his 15th home run of the year and the three-run blast made it 7-1 SeaWolves.

Blackwood was back out to work in the 10th. Joey Bart was the free runner on second and Jacob Heyward singled, putting runners on the corners. Gio Brusa hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Bart making it 7-2. Jalen Miller followed with a double, putting runners on second and third for Maris. Maris lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Brusa making it 7-3. Blackwood induced a game-ending groundout from Ryan Howard, ending the game.

Blackwood (6-4) earned the win allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings.

Vizciano (0-5) took the loss allowing six runs, five earned, on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

