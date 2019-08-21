Ponies Fall in Extras to Baysox in Series Finale

August 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Bowie, MD - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-37, 61-66) dropped the series finale to the Bowie Baysox 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. Ryan McKenna's sacrifice bunt in the tenth brought home the game-winning run from third.

The Ponies fought back from 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 deficits. With the game tied at 5 in the top of the seventh, Patrick Mazeika hit a leadoff homer to right-center to give the Ponies a 6-5 lead. It was Mazeika's 15th home run of the year and 64th RBI. He leads the team in both categories.

In the bottom of the ninth, with the Ponies still up by one, the Baysox tied the game on a one-out home run by Brett Cumberland to centerfield off of Joshua Torres. Torres (2-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits over two innings. Francisco Jiminez (5-0) received the win for Bowie pitching a scoreless tenth.

Gavin Cecchini hit his third home run of the year to left in the second and also had an RBI single in the fifth. Luis Carpio finished 3-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Baysox (40-20, 70-58) scored at least one run in each of the first four innings against Ponies starter Tommy Wilson. Wilson allowed five runs and seven hits over four in the no-decision. Stephen Villines also pitched a season-high three scoreless frames of relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game road trip in Manchester Thursday night as they begin a four-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch is at 7:05PM and the Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show gets underway at 6:50PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rumble Ponies have dropped seven straight series...Baysox first basemen Ryan Ripken drove in four runs over the last two games.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.