Rumble Ponies Game Notes #127: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-36, 61-65) at Bowie Baysox (39-20, 69-58) - 12:05PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(26-36, 61-65), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(39-20, 69-58), 2nd Western Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Wednesday - 12:05 PM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

RHP Tommy Wilson (4-5, 4.57 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Sedlock (1-1, 2.95 ERA)

Broadcast: CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM WYOS, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Bowie Baysox close out their three-game series. It's their final meeting of the season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Baysox Tuesday. Andres Gimenez tied the game at three with a solo homer in the fifth and then drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the eighth. Blake Taylor worked around loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth and earned his third save. Adonis Uceta picked up the win with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

GIMENEZ GIVES PONIES THE LEAD: Andres Gimenez drove in both the game-tying and go-ahead runs Tuesday. He hit his seventh homer of the year with a solo blast in the fifth to tie the game at three and hit a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. He has gotten a hit in four straight games and is 8-18 (.444) during that stretch.

MAZEIKA'S THREE-HIT NIGHT: Patrick Mazeika went 3-5 with a pair of doubles Tuesday. It was just the second time this season he recorded two doubles and the first time since April 23. He has tallied three hits six times this year.

CECCHINI REACHES BASE THREE TIMES: Gavin Cecchini had one hit and two walks Tuesday. He has gotten a hit in eight of his last nine games.

PONIES EYE SERIES WIN: Binghamton is looking for its first series win since July 25-July 28 when it took three of four from Bowie at NYSEG Stadium. The Ponies have lost six straight series, dropping three of four to Erie and New Hampshire as well as losing two out of three to Akron, Harrisburg and Hartford twice. On the season, Binghamton is 1-9 in rubber games and 10-25 in series finales.

PEREZ VS. PONIES: Carlos Perez went 1-5 with an RBI Tuesday night. The righty is now a team-best .370 (10-27) with five RBI, two doubles and two homers in seven games against Binghamton. Over the first two games of the series, Perez is 4-9 (.444) with four RBI.

WILSON'S STRONG START: The Rumble Ponies turn to RHP Tommy Wilson today. Wilson is coming off a strong outing, in which he threw all seven innings in a rain-shortened game. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out seven for a second straight game to match a season-high with the Ponies. Binghamton has won five of Wilson's last six starts, and each one of those games has been a one-run game.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game road trip as they head to New Hampshire for a four-game series against the Fisher Cats. The series gets underway Thursday at 7:05PM. RHP Tony Dibrell takes the mound against fellow righty Hector Perez.

