Schmidt, Bullpen Baffle 'Cats in Combined Shutout

August 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





Clarke Schmidt fired six and two-thirds scoreless innings for the Thunder in his Double-A home debut in a 4-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

The win was the Thunder's 13th shutout of the season, tied for third-most in the Eastern League, and helped the team avoid its first home sweep of the season.

Schmidt (1-0) matched a career-high with nine strikeouts in the game while walking none. After allowing a double to Vinny Capra to lead off the game, Schmidt retired 17 batters in a row before allowing a two-out infield single to Capra in the sixth.

In the seventh, the right-hander dropped a throw from first baseman Brandon Wagner while covering first on a grounder, allowing Christian Williams to reach safely. Will Carter entered in relief, however, and induced an inning-ending flyout before proceeding to toss a scoreless eighth.

Braden Bristo pitched the ninth for the Thunder (31-30, 69-58), allowing a leadoff walk and a one-out single before getting Williams to ground into a game-ending double play.

Spot starter Justin Dillon (5-3) took the loss for New Hampshire (27-34, 58-70), pitching four innings and allowing the game's first two runs via wild pitches with a runner on third base in both the third and fourth innings.

Max Burt added an insurance run by narrowly beating out a two-out infield single with the bases loaded in the sixth, and a throwing error by Fisher Cats first baseman Williams in the seventh yielded the final Thunder tally.

Kyle Holder went 0-for-2 with a walk for the Thunder, ending his hitting streak at 10 games, one game shy of matching his season-high.

Your Thunder travel to Portland, Maine and open a four-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Thunder have yet to announce their starting pitcher, while LHP Daniel McGrath (6-0, 1.35) will go for Portland. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.