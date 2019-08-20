Sea Dogs Game Notes August 20th vs. Reading

August 20, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Denyi Reyes (7-10, 3.87)

Reading: RHP Connor Seabold (0-1, 2.70)

NEWS AND NOTES

BIG SERIES CONTINUES: The Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) meet in the middle game of their series on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field...With last night's win, the Fightins hold a 6.5 game lead over the Sea Dogs for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division...Following this series, the 'Dogs host the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) in a four-game set starting on Friday night...RHP Denyi Reyes makes his team-leading 24th start of the season.

EPIC GAME WENT EXTRAS: DH Josh Stephen snapped a 7-7 tie with a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, as Reading held on for an 8-7 win...Portland loaded the bases in the 10th inning, but LHP Jakob Hernandez (W, 5-1) fanned SS Jeremy Rivera and retired C Charlie Madden on a popout to end the game...RF Marcus Wilson tied the game in the ninth inning on a solo homer over the Maine Monster.

