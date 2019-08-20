Senators Win Despite Long Delay

The Senators scored runs in the first three innings and held on for a 5-3 win over Akron Tuesday night at Canal Park. After a 2:20 delay Andrew Stevenson hit the first pitch to the wall in left field for a double then scored on a sac fly to give the Sens a 1-0. Harrisburg scored twice in the second and once more in the third. Akron threatened in each of the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth, scoring twice, but leaving the bases loaded. The Senators look for a series sweep Wednesday night.

On Capitol Hill

Andrew Lee made the spot start and allowed two runs on three hits. He ran into trouble by walking the bases loaded in the fourth inning then allowing a two-run double.

Jacob Condra-Bogan followed Lee and pitched 2.2 innings and earned the win. He struck out three and walked one and retired the final eight batters he faced. He earned the win and is 6-4 on the season.

Jordan Mills went 2 innings and allowed two hits while striking out two.

Aaron Barrett pitched the ninth inning and allowed a run but still earned his 28th save.

With the Gavel

TJ Rivera had three hits, including a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Andrew Stevenson had two hits including a double leading off the game. He scored a run and drove one in.

Dante Bichette, Jr. hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Filibusters

- The game was delayed 2:20 by rain with the start time 9:20 p.m.

- Akron went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

- With the win the Sens win the series, their 20th winning series this season.

- The time of the game was 2:55 and the game ended at 12:20 a.m.

On Deck

The Senators play the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

