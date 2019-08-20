Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-17, 1ST WEST, 2.0 GA 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (24-34, 5TH WEST, 17.0 GB 2nd Half)

rhp matt manning (11-4, 2.47 era) vs. rhp brandon lawson (5-8, 3.63 era)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20 * 6:35 PM EDT

THE DIAMOND * GAME #125 * ROAD GAME #60 * NIGHT GAME #88

Tonight, the first place Erie SeaWolves look to get back in the win column as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the middle game of a three-game series against the Diamond. The Erie offense was sluggish in the series opener last night as they collected just six hits and dropped the game 7-3 in 10 innings. The loss, coupled with a Bowie win, puts the SeaWolves lead in the Western Division at two games heading into play tonight. Both Erie and Bowie have 14 games remaining in the regular season...Righty Matt Manning takes the mound for the SeaWolves and is making his 23rd start of the season and first against Richmond. Manning is coming off of his fourth straight win in his last start against Reading on August 15. In the game, he hurled five scoreless frames and only allowed one hit. Manning is 5-0 with a no-decision (rain-shortened outing) in six starts since the All-Star break...RHP Brandon Lawson takes the mound for Richmond making his 22nd start and third against Erie. Lawson is 1-0 with a no-decision and a 1.38 ERA (2 ER/13.0 IP) in two starts against Erie. Lawson took his second straight loss in his last start against Bowie on August 14 allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in seven innings.

WEDNESDAY VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (SF GIANTS) - THE DIAMOND - 6:35 P.M.

RHP Logan Shore (4-7, 3.33 ERA) vs. RHP Sean Hjelle (0-2, 8.38 ERA)

THURSDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 7:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

FRIDAY VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) - FNB FIELD - 7:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Derek Hill set the franchise record last Tuesday for most home runs in a single-season from the leadoff spot (14)

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 26-10 in its past 36 games and 23 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 30 of their 40 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the ninth meeting between the SeaWolves and Flying Squirrels. The two clubs meet 14 times in 2019.

- The SeaWolves +91 run differential is first in the EL (+69 in second half). Richmond is last at -139 (-64 in second half)

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 132 hits and is second in the league with a .293 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 39 multi-hit games.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .251 batting average. Richmond is last with a .217 team batting average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (105).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.27) while the Flying Squirrels staff ranks sixth (3.62)

- Erie relievers have a 3.45 ERA (11th in the EL) while the Squirrels are 10th in the EL with a 3.42 ERA

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .230 batting average which second in the league

- The SeaWolves are tied for third in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Richmond is last with a .973 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves finished their last homestand 5-1 and are a league-best 23-6 at home in the second half.

- Since July 15, the SeaWolves are 8-0 in games following a loss.

- The SeaWolves are 9-1-1 in series following the All-Star break.

