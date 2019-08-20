Last Week around the Leagues

Last week the Jacksonville Sharks won their second National Arena League Championship, quarterback Landry Jones became the first player to sign with the XFL and the Washington Mystics set a Women's National Basketball Association with 18 three-point shots in a game. Highlights from this week are from the Canadian Football League, XFL, National Arena League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, Texas League, Eastern League, Women's National Basketball Association, Big3, Premier League Lacrosse and National Pro Fastpitch

FOOTBALL

XFL

Landry Jones has signed with the XFL. The former University of Oklahoma standout and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will play for one of the XFL's eight teams. The XFL will sign seven other leading quarterbacks before its inaugural player draft in October and each team's Head Coach will select their quarterback just prior to the draft. Details about the draft will be shared at a later date.

"Our first signed player is Landry Jones... We think he's going to be a star in our league." Oliver Luck, CEO of the XFL on the former Steelers QB announced as the XFL's first player.

CFL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris became the all-time Canadian leader in yards from scrimmage.

Former Baltimore Stallions owner Jim Speros calls Grey Cup triumph in 1995 the greatest accomplishment of his life.

Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Greg Ellingson makes a magical catch.

National Arena League

The Jacksonville Sharks (15-1) defeated the defending champions Carolina Cobras (10-6) 52-48 to claim their second NAL Championship Title.

Here is the National Arena League trophy presentation and the NAL MVP was given to JLB/WR Chris Gilchrist.

The National Arena League handed out their yearly awards at the Championship Banquet and the big winner of the evening was Carolina Cobra WR Jordan Jolly, who not only picked up 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, but Most Valuable Player as well.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

That's 11 straight MLS games with a goal for Atlanta United FC Josef Martinez (and a quality assist from Julian Gressel).

National Women's Soccer League

ESPN and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the longest-standing professional women's soccer league in the United States, reached an exclusive agreement for worldwide rights (excluding U.S.) to the league's regular season and playoff matches. ESPN already holds the rights to NWSL broadcasts in the U.S. via a separate agreement announced earlier this year.

In a battle between the two best club teams in the world, the North Carolina Courage's quest for a second consecutive Women's International Champions Cup title came up just short with a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyonnais in front of 8,208 fans at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Sky Blue FC drew 1-1 to Reign FC in front of 9,415 fans at Red Bull Arena, a record setting attendance number in club history. Sky Blue midfielder Elizabeth Eddy scored in the 36th minute and Reign forward Jodie Taylor scored in the 38th minute.

Canadian Premier League

Half field goal made by Pacific FC midfielder Zachary Verhoven against York9 FC

BASEBALL

New York-Penn League

Jake Lyons, James Ryan and Kyle Martin combined on the first no-hitter in Aberdeen Ironbirds history, while Toby Welk went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, homer and two RBI in a 7-0 New York-Penn League victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters at historic Centennial Field.

Texas League

Springfield Cardinals right fielder Justin Toerner makes leaping home run saving catch.

Unbelievable double play by Amarillo Sod Poodles pitcher by Ronald Bolanos.

Eastern League

Portland Sea Dogs' Slugger dressed up as an Ewok dancing to a Cantina Band remix...

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Washington Mystics hit a WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in their 107-68 victory over the Indiana Fever. Here is the record breaking three pointer by Mystics Shey Peddy.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner and Dallas Wings forwards Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton have been suspended for their involvement in an altercation during a game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Griner received a three-game suspension for throwing punches, escalating the incident, and pushing Thornton's face with an open hand. Anigwe was suspended for two games for instigating the initial altercation and for taking an open-handed swing at Griner. Thornton also received a two-game suspension for her role in escalating the altercation.

BIG3

Congratulations to Triplets Joe Johnson on setting the BIG3 single season points record with 175 points in his first season.

"You guys are killing it, man. It's fun. The crowd is huge. The energy is amazing. I know Jeff is the guy, right. I'm all in." Mark Cuban was a day 1 supporter of the BIG3. Here he is with BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz at Dallas.

HOCKEY

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the 2019-2020 playoff format and several rule changes that were adopted at the Board of Governors Annual Meeting. 2019-2020 Playoff Format: The top eight (8) finishers in the league standings will make the playoffs.

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the Florida Everblades' Membership from a group led by Peter Karmanos to a group led by David Hoffmann.

The Adirondack Thunder announced that they have renewed their affiliation agreement with the New Jersey Devils for this upcoming season. 2019-20 will be the third season that the Devils and the Thunder have had an official partnership.

Federal Hockey League

At a press conference the Battle Creek Rumble Bees announced Clint Hagmaier as the Head Coach for their inaugural season. He has already been behind the scenes recruiting. General Manager Adam Stio opened the presser with Clint's resume that has him spending time at some developmental levels. He has coached at the collegiate level and junior levels, both where he is been speaking to coaches about up and coming talent.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Archers Ryan Ambler with a behind the back goal against the Chaos

Major League Lacrosse

The Chesapeake Bayhawks are proud to announce Chris Burdick as their new assistant coach and defensive coordinator. The Cortland, New York native and recently-named head lacrosse coach at Webber International University will enter his role immediately.

OTHER SPORTS

National Pro Fastpitch

Commissioner Cheri Kemp says there is a lot of excitement for this league.

