SPHL Announces 2019-2020 Playoff Format, Rule Changes

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Tuesday announced the 2019-2020 playoff format and several rule changes that were adopted at the Board of Governors Annual Meeting.

2019-2020 Playoff Format: The top eight (8) finishers in the league standings will make the playoffs:

QUARTER-FINALS Series A - #1 Seed will play #8 Seed in a best-of-three series

Series B - #2 Seed will play #7 Seed in a best-of-three series

Series C - #3 Seed will play #6 Seed in a best-of-three series

Series D - #4 Seed will play #5 Seed in a best-of-three series

SEMI-FINALS

In the semi-finals, the remaining teams are re-seeded 1-4 based on regular-season points, with the team seeded #1 playing #4 and #2 playing #3. Both series are best-of-three.

PRESIDENT'S CUP FINAL

The two remaining teams will meet in the best-of-three President's Cup Final.

Playoff Rosters

Teams will be permitted to carry a 20th player on their playoff roster. The 20th player may only be an amateur player who had been signed to an ATO with that team within the last 14 days of the season.

Suspensions

Teams will no longer have to play shorthanded when a player is assessed a league suspension.

