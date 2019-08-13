Ice Flyers Sign Florida Native Drapluk for 2019-20 Season

Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers announced the return of Forward Joseph Drapluk for the 2019-20 season.

A Florida native, Drapluk joined the professional hockey ranks with the Ice Flyers during the 2018-19 season after finishing his senior year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. This year will mark Drapluk's first full professional season.

During his collegiate career in the NCAA Division III, Drapluk scored a total of 27 goals and added 23 assists amassing 50 points. Throughout his 13 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, three of those in the SPHL Playoffs, Drapluk had 13 points comprised of eight goals and five assists.

When asked on bringing Drapluk back for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach Rod Aldoff said, "It's great to have Joe back. Joe's game transitioned well last year when he came in to finish the year from college. He has a head for the game in all three zones and in all situations. He's a great human being and the type of person we want here in Pensacola. I'm looking forward to having him back in an Ice Flyers jersey and him having a tremendous year for our team."

The 2018-19 season was not the first time that Drapluk has played for Coach Aldoff. During the 2012-13 season Drapluk played junior for the SIJHL Minnesota Wilderness coached by Rod Aldoff. That season, Drapluk won the SIJHL Championship and played for the Junior "A" National Championship in the RBC Cup.

Drapluk shared his eagerness to start the 2019-20 season by saying, "I'm grateful to be back in Pensacola. I'm excited to get the season going and I am looking forward to competing for a championship. It means a lot to be playing pro hockey in the state that I was born and raised in."

