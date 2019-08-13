Marksmen Sign WNE's Connor Graham

August 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Graham turns pro and signs with Marksmen.

The 5'10, 180lb defenseman spent all four of his college years at Western New England University. During his time with the Golden Bears, he played 97 games while putting up 26 points on the blueline.

The dependable defenseman was a constant for the Golden Bears, playing in all of their games throughout his sophomore and senior year.

Graham is a stay-at-home blueliner who will help balance out this already potent offensive Marksmen team.

While at Western New England University, Graham earned his bachelor's degree in Business Analytics and Information Management.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Connor!



The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director,and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard at SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

