Mike Chemello Signs Training Camp Tryout

August 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





The Mayhem have strengthened their right flank, adding veteran forward Mike Chemello to their training camp roster.

Chemello accumulated 29 games in a Mayhem uniform during the 2018-19 season, scoring 7 points (5 G, 2 A) over that span. He ventured back and forth between Macon and the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Hockey League, where he had produced at a point-per-game pace (10 GP, 5 G, 5 A). With Jake Trask and Dakota Klecha moving on, a large void has opened on the right side of the ice, which Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas believes Chemello is prepared to help fill.

"Mike just comes to the rink every day with a great attitude and works to get better," Thomas said. "He has great puck skills, vision and took a lot of positive strides in his first season."

The Toronto, ON native scored a number of crucial goals throughout his stint with the Mayhem, including the one which launched the largest teddy bear toss in team history (3,019 teddy bears). It was a moment which Chemello described as the "coolest goal" of his career, and is an unforgettable memory which will drive him to continue his success in Macon. The right-winger is coming into the 2019-20 season intent on making the team to stay, and to continue his contributions in all facets of the game.

"I'm very thankful that Coach Thomas and the Mayhem staff will have me back in Macon for camp," Chemello said. "I learned a great deal last season and I'm hoping to bring some of the positives into camp. I'm obviously still trying to prove myself and show that I can contribute, in different ways, to help the team be successful. I will always work hard to be the best player I can be, but more importantly be the best person off the ice and in the community."

Chemello is now the thirteenth player signing and seventh forward to be announced for training camp in October. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as the season draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

