IronBirds Post First Ever No Hitter

August 13, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





Aberdeen, M.D. - Monday night in Burlington, Vermont was historic. IronBird pitchers Jake Lyons, James Ryan and Kyle Martin combined to pitch the first no hitter in IronBirds history. Offensively, Toby Welk had four hits, and the IronBirds had three homers in an 11-0 win.

W: Jake Lyons

L: Oslvaldo Berrios

A NO-NO WAS BORN

Jake Lyons: (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K, 1 BB) - Lyons retired the first six Lake Monsters he saw, walked Marty Bechina and did not allow any more baserunners. He left in the 5th after getting Bechina to fly out to center.

James Ryan: (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) - After flying to Burlington from Sarasota, Ryan picked up where Lyons left off. A runner reached on an error but nothing else. He was helped by a great play in shallow center from shortstop Joey Ortiz. Andrew Daschbach made an oustanding catch on a linedrive to the right side of the infield

Kyle Martin: (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K) - Martin was handed the ball in the 9th. He struckout the side, including retiring the first rounder Logan Davidson and then Josh Watson to end the game

OFFENSIVE MOMENTS

3rd inning: Andrew Daschbach had a two run homer to the opposite field, making it 3-0 IronBirds.

5th inning: WIth Adley Rutschman on first, Toby Welk brough him around on an RBI double.

9th inning: Aberdeen got two homers. Welk's was his fourth hit of the night (2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer). Kyle Stowers took one to center for his second in the last two games.

NEWS AND NOTES

Aberdeen completed the first ever no hitter in Franchise history.

Welk was a single away from the cycle, with two doubles instead. He would have been the second IronBird to hit for the cycle this season, and the fourth ever.

In the first two games of this series, Aberdeen has outscored Vermont 18-0 and outhit them 23-5.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds at Vermont Lake Monsters, Tuesday, 7:05 P.M.

Centennial Field - Burlington, V.T.

