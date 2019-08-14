Hagmaier Announced as Head Coach

Battle Creek, MI - At a press conference this afternoon, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees announced Clint Hagmaier as the Head Coach for their inaugural season. He has already been behind the scenes recruiting. General Manager Adam Stio opened the presser with Clint's resume that has him spending time at some developmental levels. He has coached at the collegiate level and junior levels, both where he is been speaking to coaches about up and coming talent.

"He's played at this level and he knows what it takes to be here, " Stio states. Hagmaier is also well traveled in the hockey world coaching teams and working for development camps across the USA. "Hard work beats talent any day, " was one of Hagmaier's statements this afternoon.

Hopefully we see some hard work at the team's tryout camp coming up September 5-8 here in Battle Creek. Sign-ups for the camp and season membership packages are available at www.beehockey.com.

