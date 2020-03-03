Rumble Bees Active at Trade Deadline

March 3, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - When the Rumble Bees open their final three games' homestand of the season this upcoming weekend at The Rink Battle Creek, they could have as many as six new players gracing their team lineup. On trade deadline day across the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League), the Rumble Bees found themselves becoming one of the more active teams as they begin the launching of the final month of their fledgling franchise campaign.

In a series, if not a flurry of team transactions, Battle Creek traded defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson to the Danbury Hat Tricks for undisclosed financial considerations. Then the Rumble Bees sent left wing Jakub Volf to the Mentor Ice Breakers in exchange for defenseman Dzmitri Daneliuk. The Rumble Bees then dealt Daneliuk to the Danville Dashers for cash considerations.

The Battle Creek Hockey Club day's work was not yet done. In yet another deal, the hometown team traded its rights to SPHL forward Sam Williams to the Port Huron Prowlers in exchange for center Sage Cetrone and right wing Zachery Hartig.

In addition, General Manager/Coach Adam Stio obtained two more defensemen. The GM/Coach secured the services of Joe Keenan for Mentor as well as Egor Babynin from the Elmira Enforcers.

With the previous additions the past weekend in Delaware of defenseman Joe Brennan and right wing Charles DeBow IV, the Rumble Bees may have as many as six new players making their respective premiere appearances on home ice this weekend when they continue their five-games' series against the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 pm before hosting their home finale on Sunday in a 12:35 matinee affair against Port Huron.

The Rumble Bees will close their home schedule in grand style and grand fashion with an array of prime-time promotions. All weekend has been designated as "FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND" as fans will be able to purchase tickets for all three games for only $15! All weekend will also be "2-6-9 WEEKEND" with great discounts being offered on all team merchandise and concessions. Friday night will be "BEACH NIGHT" with prizes awarded the best beach ensembles. Saturday night will be "AWARDS NIGHT" and "RACING NIGHT" with Rumble Bees players honored for season-long achievements and local race car drivers and their vehicles in attendance as part of the celebration of the first season of Rumble Bees pro hockey in Battle Creek. Not to be overshadowed this weekend will be the appearance of the cast from Disney's "FROZEN" here at The Rink Battle Creek.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.