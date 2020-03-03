Prowlers Add Steven Fowler from Ice Breakers

(Port Huron Prowlers) Forward Steven Fowler (right) with the Mentor Ice Breakers(Port Huron Prowlers)

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Steven Fowler from the Mentor Ice Breakers in exchange for forwards Austin Weber and Cody Oakes.

22-year-old Fowler is in his second season in the FPHL. He spent last year with the Ice Breakers where he notched 25 goals and 28 assists 56 games. The Oxford native also played division 2 hockey in Sweden last season with the LN91 where he registered five goals and three assists in seven games. Fowler has also seen action in the GOJHL, MJAHL, CCHL and GMHL.

Weber, acquired earlier in the month by the Prowlers, played in eight games for the team registering a goal and two assists. Oakes was signed earlier in the month as well but only appeared in two games.

The Prowlers are back in action on Friday, March 6th and 7th against the Wolves in Watertown. On Sunday, they will face the Rumble Bees in Battle Creek. The Prowlers will be back home on March 13th to face the Carolina Thunderbirds. You can get tickets by emailing jskiba1997@gmail.com or by calling 810-966-0396.

