Prowlers Acquire the Rights to Sam Williams

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired the rights to forward Sam Williams from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees in exchange for forward Sage Cetrone and defenseman Zachary Hartig.

Williams, 26, is currently a member of the Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL. He has bounced around the SPHL this year as he has seen action with the Birmingham Bulls and the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 32 games, he has registered only one assist. He began this season with the Danbury Hat Tricks where he notched a goal and three assists. The Winnipeg native also spent last season in the FPHL with the Watertown Wolves and Elmira Enforcers and in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls. Williams played four years of DIII hockey at the College of St. Scholastica before joining the Wolves last season.

Cetrone, acquired earlier in the month has played eight games for the Prowlers notching a goal and two assists. Hartig, also signed by the Prowlers earlier in the month has played in three games with the Prowlers.

The Prowlers are back in action on Friday, March 6th and 7th against the Wolves in Watertown. On Sunday, they will face the Rumble Bees in Battle Creek. The Prowlers will be back home on March 13th to face the Carolina Thunderbirds. You can get tickets by emailing jskiba1997@gmail.com or by calling 810-966-0396.

