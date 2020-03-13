Coronavirus Outbreak Ends Rumble Bees Season

March 13, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - With the announcement Wednesday from the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), relative to the coronavirus outbreak, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees have suspended all hockey-related operations until further notice.

With still four weeks and nine road games remaining on their 57-games inaugural season schedule, the league-wide announcement, in essence, effectively ends the game schedule for the Rumble Bees 2019-20 campaign.

The Rumble Bees as stated by the FPHL, are committed to the health, safety, well-being and welfare of all our great fans, our community, the players and all team-related personnel.

The Battle Creek Hockey Club was slated to be in Elmira, NY this weekend for a two-games' series against the Enforcers before traveling to Delaware for a pair of clashes on Friday, March 20th and Saturday March 21st.

In the final two weeks of their first season, the Rumble Bees were scheduled to be in Columbus for a three games' series opposing the River Dragons, (March 27th, 28th and 29th) before capping the campaign with a pair or outings in Danville, IL against the Dashers on Friday, April 3rd and April 4th.

The Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization wishes to thank their many fans, season-ticket holders, corporate sponsors, suppliers, provisioners and all ancillary personnel for their wonderful participation, contributions and support of Rumble Bees pro hockey in Battle Creek in the 2019-20 season.

With our off-season activities arriving somewhat sooner than we had expected, the Rumble Bees organization will be keeping all of our community abreast of future announcements and happenings throughout the ensuing months.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak Ends Rumble Bees Season - Battle Creek Rumble Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.