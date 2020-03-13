Danbury Arena's Health and Safety Precautions

March 13, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





A message from Danbury Arena management

Dear valued customer,

Like so many of you, we at Danbury Arena have spent the last several days and weeks learning about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it is impacting our community. Rest assured, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority.

Danbury Arena will remain open and programs will continue as scheduled unless you have been otherwise contacted by Danbury Arena's skating instructors. If you are uncomfortable with attending our programs, we encourage you to contact us for rescheduling or refunds.

We are actively monitoring the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the steps we can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. We always strive for exceptionally high standards for cleanliness and safety, and we have shared specific instructions with our team members on the importance of additional precautionary measures in that spirit.

All employees have been briefed on the importance of frequently and thoroughly washing their hands, as well as staying home if they feel sick or are returning from an area of the world identified as posing a coronavirus-related risk. We are taking extra steps to keep our work environment clean for the safety of our patrons and our staff.

We remain committed to providing you and your family with a great experience and hope that these measures give you confidence that we are taking the necessary precautions in this evolving situation.

Your safety, as our guest, is our number one concern. We want everyone who visits Danbury Arena to feel safe and confident. For additional information about COVID-19, please read the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov. Updates can also be found at Danbury Arena's social media page.

Sincerely,

Danbury Arena

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.