River Dragons Team Statement Regarding Civic Center Closing

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are in full support of the Columbus Consolidated Government and Mayor Skip Henderson's decision to close the Columbus Civic Center and other public buildings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has suspended the 2019-20 FPHL season.

All six of the River Dragons remaining games in the Civic Center as well as the two games flipped from Battle Creek to be played in the Columbus Ice Rink in late March are considered postponed by the City Government as of this afternoon. The previous decision from the FPHL had already placed the games on postponement from a league standpoint.

"When the league comes back to play this season we want fans to know that just because the building is postponing our games too does not mean we are finishing the year, as of this moment" River Dragons president and GM Scott Brand said. "Whether the league or the building gives the all-clear first in the future, we hope the other one will not be far behind and follow."

The River Dragons have contingency plans in place should the Civic Center remain under health-related shutdown and the FPHL decides to resume play in the 2019-20 season. While the Civic Center will be closed, the River Dragons executive offices will be open and available for business during regular hours starting on Tuesday, March 17.

It is important to note that both with the League and the Civic Center, that games have not been cancelled at this time. When games have been officially re-scheduled or cancelled, ticket holders (both single-game and season) will be provided with several options to be made good on their purchases, including but not limited to, credits to future games, refunds, or other monetary avenues with the River Dragons.

"Our first thoughts will always be to the safety of our fans, our staff and our players" Brand said. "Should it come to it that the River Dragons have to play games and not be allowed at the Civic Center due to the health-related shutdown we are prepared to execute a few different strategies to make it work so that we will finish our inaugural season when given the chance by the league."

The River Dragons are currently in a suspended state along with the rest of the FPHL, effective today, as more discussions and consideration on how to proceed with the 2019-20 season occurs among the League and its Board of Governors.

