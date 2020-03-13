Ticket Policy for Suspended Games

Danville, IL - On account of the Federal Prospects Hockey League's decision to temporarily suspend activities in the 2019-20 season, the Danville Dashers would like to present fans with information about the team's ticketing refund policies.

The next four Danville Dashers games have been postponed until further notice. Those who purchased tickets for a postponed game will have their ticket honored when the game is rescheduled and played. If the games are not played or are played in an empty arena without fans, ticket holders will have the option to receive a credit for a future game, or go ahead with a refund.

If you require an immediate refund for your ticket, we encourage you to call the David S. Palmer Arena box office. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 10am to 4pm. You can visit them in person, or call 217-431-2424.

For special ticket holders including season ticket holders and Kids Club members, we will be in contact very soon. In the wake of the unfortunate suspension, we thank you for your patience, support and understanding.

