Mocs Choke Deer in Maclean's Debut

March 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







Danville, IL - With 16 games remaining, it was time to turn the page to a new chapter and a new bench boss for the Dashers Hockey Club: Paul Maclean. Unfortunately, it would be a tough debut for the teams' 3rd coach of the season, falling 5-1 at the hands of the Monroe Moccasins.

Period 1 opened up hot and heavy with offensive pressure. In the front half of the frame, the Moccasins controlled the zone and put the Dashers on their heels early. As a result, Jhuwon Davis got a little careless with his stick trying to fight the puck out of the zone and was assessed a double-minor for high sticking just over 2 minutes into the contest. The first 2 minutes were killed pretty handley by the Dashers, but then Monroe was able to set up their system. Houston Wilson, a former VC Bobcat who used to call the David S. Palmer home, made his presence felt in his return. He was able to finish a feed by Yianni Liarakos into the back of the net to open the scoring. The assist was Liarakos' first point since returning to FPHL action in his 4th game with Monroe. He currently sits at 395 career points in the Fed. But then Monroe took a few penalties of their own, opening the door for 2 Dasher man advantages. With the extra man, the Dashers had a couple grade A opportunities created by passes off pads leading to rebounds, but couldn't find the equalizer past Cody Karpinski. The horn sounded with the score remaining 1-0 Monroe, who also led in shots 15-9.

A one goal game with a fresh 20. Would the Dashers be able to find some offense? Monroe came out fast again, peppering Rutherford and maintaining possession in the offensive zone. It took just 3:47 of period 2 time for the Mocs to tuck their first of three unanswered tallies. Kevin Szabad, who spent 38 games with Baton Rouge before joining Monroe, earned his first goal with his new team to double the margin at 2-0. 6 minutes later, Ben Stefanini snapped an 8 game pointless streak with his first mark since January 10th to extend the margin to 3. The Dashers had just 9 shots on net in the middle frame, and Cody Karpinski was brilliant in just his second affair with his 6th FPHL squad. Inside the final minute of period 2, the captain Frank Schumacher slammed home a 4th goal, fittingly his 4th of the season. The shots through 2 frames were 42-18 in favor of the visitors.

Staring at a difficult hill to climb, the Dashers came out for period 3 a bit flat. Before people could get back to their seats, Trygve Many Guns lit the lamp on the powerplay, burying a back door feed. It was the power forward's 8th goal of the season, and a whopping 5th in his 5 games played against the Dashers. Other than some pushing and shoving after a couple whistles, the game was not very physical, with each team earning just 6 penalty minutes. As time winded down, Jhuwon Davis sent a pass ahead to rookie Yosuke Jumonji, who was able to create a little bit of space and beat Karpinski on the far side with 2:30 remaining to spoil the shutout. The final buzzer sounded with the score 5-1 Monroe, who also outshot the Dashers 54-24 in full time.

The win snaps a 6 game slide for Monroe, who currently sits 6th in the Continental division and is looking to make a late push for a playoff spot. Parker Rutherford saved 49/54, his 12th 40+ save effort of the season in the losing effort. The two teams will square off for the 6th and final time tomorrow night at 7:05 CST, with the Dashers donning specialty First Responder jerseys up for live, in-person auction following the game.

