Sea Wolves Slip by Dashers

March 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







Biloxi, MS - It was most certainly a weekend a lot of FPHL fans had circled on their calendar as the Dashers traveled to Biloxi to take on the Sea Wolves in a battle of the FPHL's basement. Richie Parent's 42 save effort with some unlikely heroes on offense would prove to be enough as the Sea Wolves topped the Dashers 5-2 en route to their 3rd straight victory.

The Dashers were stoked to head to the beaches of Biloxi for a 3 game set with the Sea Wolves to see which bottom squad could best the other in a battle of 7th place teams. Mississippi entered the weekend on a 2 game win streak after sweeping the Zydeco last Saturday and Sunday. They seemed to pick right up where they left off with fast and skilled puck-moving hockey. Early on in the frame the ice was noticeably tilted in their favor. 6:40 in, Colby Audette took a rebound off the glass and stuffed it home for his first professional goal. It was a cool moment for the 5'6" forward who made his FPHL debut all the way back in 2023 to finally be rewarded with his first mark. And then it took just another 3:30 for Max Barrington to rip a shot top corner from above the circle and double the lead at 2-0. It was Barrington's second goal of the season, with his first being the game winner last Sunday vs the Zydeco. The Dashers had the lone powerplay opportunity of the frame but struggled to set up. Other than a Jhuwon Davis post, there was not a ton of offense for the visitors, who trailed 2-0 and 20-8 in shots through 20 minutes. But still, it was anyone's contest with 2 chapters to go.

Last night period 2 is when the Dashers really turned on the offense. Tonight in Biloxi, history would repeat itself. The Dashers came out looking like an entirely new team, playing every shift as though it may be their last. In the first 5 minutes of the middle frame, Sea Wolves netminder Richie Parent was under fire from all angles. He stood tall until Dasher rookie Quinn O'Reilly popped out from behind the goal and fluttered a short side shot past him to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Around the 7 minute mark, Blake Keller was sent off for a hook, opening the door for the Dashers with all the momentum. The Dashers league-worst man advantage moved the puck better than they had all season, culminating in the form of a Quinn O'Reilly rebound goal to tie the hockey game. Tied at 2, Ross Bartlett was booked for goalie interference and it seemed as if the Hockey Gods were begging the Dashers to take the lead. However, a defensive zone turnover paved the way for a Blake Keller breakaway that he cashed in shorthanded to restore the Sea Wolves' lead. The score held for the remainder of the second period at 3-2. The Dashers outshot the Wolves 26-9 in the frame, their most shots in a single period all season, but needed to dig deep to find the equalizer in the closing 20 on tap.

Coming out of the locker room it was anybody's contest. The Wolves dominated the opening 20 while the Dashers were the better team in the middle frame, so who would have that big third period to lift their team? It would be another unlikely candidate on the scoresheet when Carter Eha finished a chaotic play in the crease for his first of the season to make it 4-2. The Dashers had 3 power play opportunities in the game but couldn't find the back of the net. Richie Parent was excellent between the pipes and minimized any chance of hope for the visitors. An empty netter from Curtis Hansen put the game on ice as the Sea Wolves improved their win streak to 3 with a 5-2 victory.

The two teams will do it 2 more times this weekend, beginning with a 6:05 CST start tomorrow right here in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Sea Wolves will be donning specialty St. Patrick's Day uniforms.

