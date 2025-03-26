Dashers Fight Cancer and Celebrate Veteran Referee Working Last Games

March 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







Danville, IL - Hey Dasher fans, this weekend your Dashers are home to take on the Watertown Wolves Friday March 28th & Saturday March 29th.

And it's a very special weekend for Dasher Nation as we celebrate the retirement of one of our favorite FPHL officials. Referee Kevin Mallin will be working his final FPHL games right here in Danville, IL this weekend. Bring your signs, your shirts, your jerseys & your pictures and lets show some love to Kevin for a long and great career in professional hockey.

Saturday Night is twice as special as the Dashers will also be having their cancer night. After the game the Dashers will be auctioning off their jerseys right off their players back immediately following the game.

So lets PACK THE PALMER, cheer on our boys, support a great cause and help send off one of our favorite officials that has been a big part of our professional hockey experience right here in Danville, IL.

Get your tickets now or on game day at the box office.

