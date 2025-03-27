Miettinen's Big Night Lifts Zydeco over Dashers

March 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge, LA - One last battle in the bayou would prove to be a great one. In a back and forth battle with tensions at the max, Kim Miettinen's 2-assist game helped propel the Zydeco over his former team this past Thursday night.

While many headed south for a spring break trip, the Dashers took to the road for 4 games in 4 days, beginning with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. This would mark the 7th meeting between the inter-division foes, with the Zydeco having won each of the previous affairs. Starting for the Zydeco would be an all too familiar face for Dasher nation, beloved former assistant captain Kim Miettinen. Miettinen was acquired via a trade approximately 3 weeks ago, and it was a bittersweet moment for all of Dasher Nation to see the fan-favorite in a different uniform. The game started off very slow, with neither side generating too many scoring opportunities. Around the midway point, Miettinen capitalized on the revenge game. His shot through traffic from the point provided a juicy rebound that was backhanded home by Shane Haggerty to open the scoring at 1-0. This was Miettinen's first assist with his new club, but his first point was a goal last Saturday in his debut. The Dashers had a chance to tie it late when Dmitry Kuznetsov was booked for delay of game, but Bailey Stephens held his own. The first period horn sounded with the score 1-0 Baton Rouge, who also led in shots 10-4.

After a mundane opening 20 for both sides, period 2 was pay-per-view entertainment. Less than 3 minutes in, Kim Miettinen shocked the world by passing the puck while on a breakaway to a wide open Elijah Wilson who ripped it past Rutherford to double the margin at 2-0. Shortly after, Alex Marchisello looked to make a name for himself in his Dasher debut as he squared off with Nick Ketola. The bout was more of a wrestling match and ended briefly, but both sides were fired up. The sides exchanged back and forth action after this, with neither goaltender looking to budge. The captain Justin Brausen took matters into his own hands, taking a deflected puck off the wall and one time banging it past Stephens to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Moments later Zac Horn was booked for a soft tripping call opening the door to the first Zydeco power play. On the man advantage, a 2 on 1 break was finished with authority by Shane Haggerty for his second of the game, pushing the lead back to 2. But the Dashers refused to quit. Marchisello dropped the mitts again, this time with Elias Thompson. Despite the 5 inch size mismatch, it was a good brawl, and both teams' tensions had hit a peak. With inside a minute to go, Andrew Uturo, in his Dasher debut, took a feed from Ilnur Madiarov and buried it up and away to make it a 3-2 game. The Dashers had one more grade A chance with inside 10 seconds to go, but couldn't cash in on the odd man opportunity. It instead ended in a collision, which Narek Aleksanyan took exception to with Quinn O'Reilly, and the two jousted for a moment before accepting matching minor penalties. The Dashers led in shots 23-22 through 2 periods and the stage was set for one of the most highly anticipated periods of the season on the horizon. Would Kim Miettinen earn his first FPHL win with his new team? Or would the Dashers snap their historic slide with a third period comeback?

Turns out period 2 was just a tease, as period 3 provided few fireworks and low offense. After outshooting the Zydeco in the second frame 19-12, the Dashers could only put together 2 shots on net in period 3. Although the Zydeco only had 7 of their own, they did a great job of limiting the Dashers on the back end. Passing lanes were clogged and shots were blocked, creating a headache for the visitors. There were no infractions in period 3 either, just hard nosed action with neither team budging. The final horn sounded with the score 3-2 Zydeco, who also outshot the Dashers 29-25 in full time.

The Dashers will travel to Biloxi for a 3 game set with the Mississippi Sea Wolves beginning tomorrow. Meanwhile the Zydeco are set to host the Athens Rock Lobsters for a weekend set right back in the Raising Cane's River Center.

