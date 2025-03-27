Traffic Advisory Issued for April 4-6 Events at Raising Cane's River Center

The Raising Cane's River Center (RCRC) is advising patrons to plan ahead for limited parking and increased traffic congestion from Thursday, April 4, through Saturday, April 6 due to multiple events at the venue and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival happening downtown. Attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase parking to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Events at Raising Cane's River Center:

Ongoing: United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Open Championships

April 4: Baton Rouge Zydeco vs. Watertown Wolves - 7:05 PM

April 5: Baton Rouge Zydeco vs. Watertown Wolves - 7:05 PM

April 6: Baton Rouge Zydeco vs. Watertown Wolves - 3:05 PM

April 6: SJA Mother-Daughter Brunch - 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Additional Downtown Events:

Baton Rouge Blues Festival: The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is scheduled for April 4-6, 2025, in downtown Baton Rouge.

Traffic and Parking Advisory:

With high event attendance and street closures related to the Baton Rouge Blues Festival, guests should allow extra travel time and consider carpooling or using rideshare services.

Attendees are encouraged to:

Prepurchase Parking: Pre-purchasing your parking here can expedite your arrival process and guaranty you a parking space close to the venue.

Arrive Early: To secure parking and navigate road closures.

Use Alternative Transportation: Consider carpooling, ride-sharing services, or public transportation to reduce congestion.

Stay Informed: Monitor local news outlets and official event websites for updates on road closures, event schedules, and any changes due to unforeseen circumstances.

By planning ahead and staying informed, attendees can ensure a more enjoyable experience amidst the bustling festivities in downtown Baton Rouge on April 4-6,2025.

