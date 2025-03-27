Before the Black Bears 3/28 & 3/29

March 27, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- This weekend the Black Bears head for their final home-and-home of the regular season. It will kick off Friday in Binghamton then shift to Danbury for a Saturday matchup. The last time these two met was the professional debut of rookie goaltender C.J. Hapward and an eventual Black Bears 4-3 victory. The Hat Tricks opened up a 3-1 lead on the Black Bears and seemed set to cruise to an easy victory. However, the Black Bears had different intentions as they got goals from Stubbs, Ramaekers, and Bohn. The Black Bears would hold the score here securing C.J. Hapward's first professional victory.

The Black Bears are back in Binghamton this weekend after an impressive two-game sweep of the Watertown Wolves. Night one saw Binghamton control the entire way as they got five goals in the first period from Zac Sirota, Chris Mott, C.J. Stubbs, Cam Clark, and Nick Swain. Clark would score again in the third and Binghamton would easily take night one 6-1. The next night was one to remember as the Black Bears stormed back from an early 4-goal deficit. The Black Bears entered the second period and then rattled off the next seven in a row beating the Wolves 7-4. Goals from Yates, Swain, and Clark ignited the rally and led to another six-point weekend for the Black Bears. The Black Bears enter this matchup 44-5-1, good for first in the Empire division with 128 points.

The Hat Tricks are returning to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena after a big weekend at home against the Dashers. The first night was a complete blowout as the Hat Tricks skated circles around the Dashers winning 9-0. A hat trick for Chase Harwell, 2 goals from Connor Woolley, and a 27-save shutout from Connor McCollum was more than enough to ensure victory. Saturday was more of the same as the Hat Tricks easily cruised to a 6-3 win. Two goals from Johnny Ruiz, two assists and a goal from Chase Harwell were the driving forces of this victory. The Hat Tricks took all six points and held steady to their second-place spot in the Empire. The Hat Tricks come into this matchup 30-12-8, second in the Empire Division, with 93 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Nicholas Swain (F) - Swain is one of the newest Black Bears collegiate signings and has introduced himself to his new club early. The rookie forward provided three goals during the team's trip to Watertown and also chipped in an assist on night one. Two multi-point games during your first month with the team is a huge way to get your professional career started. The Black Bears hope that Swain can provide the same spark that many past collegiate signees have these coming playoffs.

Black Bears - C.J. Hapward (G) - Hapward is another one of the Black Bears collegiate signings and has made an impact from the jump. With Hapward now in the fold, the Black Bears add the third head to their goaltending monster. Hapward is not just an important part of the team this year but also the future going forward. He is in good hands under the tutelage of Connor McAnanama and Nolan Egbert, as Hapward begins his FPHL career.

Hat Tricks Connor Woolley (F) - Woolley is an important part of this Hat Tricks team and has been ever since his arrival two seasons ago. He seems to get better every season and this year is no exception. Woolley has already eclipsed his career high in goals. He is also an effective weapon on the power play as he has recorded two goals on the extra man this season. Woolley is just under a point-per-game producer for the Hat Tricks and they will need him to continue to provide during this playoff run.

Series Statistic

With their wins in Watertown, the Black Bears were able to lock up home-ice advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs. This is huge for a team like Binghamton that feeds off the energy of their crowd. The team has only lost three times at home all season with the last coming in early December. That is nearly three and a half months of home dominance. With the playoffs running through the 607 the Black Bears faithful will have plenty to cheer about in the coming months.

Schedule

March 28, 7:00 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton NY.)

March 29, 7:00 at the Danbury Ice Arena (Danbury CT.)

You can watch both games on the Binghamton Black Bears TV YouTube channel.

