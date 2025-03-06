Dashers Bring on Paul Maclean as New Head Coach

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







The Dashers Hockey Club is thrilled to announce the appointment of Paul Maclean as the new Head Coach. Paul is familiar with Danville, having previously served on the Dashers' bench during the 2018-2019 season. He also brings a wealth of coaching experience from the FPHL, having worked with teams in Elmira, Watertown, Delaware, and Baton Rouge. The Dashers will be back on home ice this Friday and Saturday, facing off against the Monroe Moccasins.

Friday please bring canned and boxed contributions to support Danville Youth Hockey's food drive. Saturday will be our First Responders Night, with the Dashers sporting specialty jerseys that will be up for auction following the game!

