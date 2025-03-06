City of Columbus to Declare March 14 Josh Pietrantonio Day

COLUMBUS, GA - The City of Columbus has designated Friday, March 14 as Josh Pietrantonio Day in honor of the former River Dragons captain.

Pietrantonio, who will be honored by the team in a pregame ceremony before the March 14 game against the Monroe Moccasins, was the longest-serving captain in River Dragons history, and led the team to an FPHL Championship in 2021.

Thanks to a special exemption by the league, Pietrantonio will dress in his familiar #9 for one final game with the River Dragons that night.

The ceremony is a part of Legends Weekend, which features players from the storied history of hockey in Columbus dating back to the days of the Cottonmouths hockey team. A Legends game will be played Saturday at 4:45 pm featuring players from past River Dragons and Cottonmouths teams and is included with your admission ticket to Saturday night's game against Monroe.

There is also a special ticket deal to honor Pietrantonio and his #9 jersey, with all upper level tickets priced at just $9 for the game with promo code PETRO9 at the box office and online at TicketMaster.com.

