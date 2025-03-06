Mississippi Sea Wolves Announce New General Manager

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the FPHL are thrilled to announce the appointment of Scott Brand as the team's new General Manager.

Brand recently served as the President of Ignite Sports and Entertainment where he oversaw the expansion of several professional sports organizations with the Columbus River Dragons (hockey), Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots & Chattahoochee Monsters (baseball). Scott also oversaw the renovation of historic Golden Park in Columbus, GA.

Prior to his time in Columbus, GA, Brand led a group that created the highly successful expansion pro hockey team in Winston-Salem, NC with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Under his direction, all of these teams enjoyed record corporate partnership revenues, record crowds and growth in traditional broadcast outlets, as well as winning and championship seasons. Prior to working in the FPHL Scott spent several years with the United States Hockey league as the league's director of hockey operations, referee-in-chief, a general manager for teams in Waterloo, Dubuque and Youngstown, as well as an on-ice official.

Scott is eager to arrive in Biloxi next week to connect with current and prospective partners and engage with fans and season ticket holders to ensure a fulfilling conclusion to this season for our dedicated supporters and partners. The Sea Wolves anticipate that Scott will play a key role in the remaining home games of the 2024-2025 season. The Sea Wolves will be back home Friday March 7th and Saturday March 8th as they take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Log onto Ticketmaster or stop by the box office at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.