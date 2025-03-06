Zydeco Lull Sea Wolves to Sleep, 6-1

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves and the Zydeco met up again in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as Baton Rouge had an opportunity to win the season series as they hold a 6-2 lead after eight games. Tonight the Sea Wolves look to rebound after falling 4-1 last night.

Baton Rouge picked up right where they left off last night as it took just 2:32 for Shane Haggerty to find the back of the net against Richie Parent to give the Zydeco the 1-0 lead. 1:36 later on an interference call to Andrew Stacey Haggerty made it two in a row on the power play to give Baton Rouge the 2-0 lead. Then again in quick succession just 2:41 later Jake Cox buried one from an odd angle to give the Zydeco the 3-0 lead after one period.

2:52 into the second period Baton Rouge struck again as Scott Shorrock made it 4-0 on a wrister over the shoulder of Parent. The Sea Wolves answered back with a two on one 7:13 into the period as Curtis Hansen took an Andrew Stacey pass and went backhand over Bailey Stephens to bring the Sea Wolves back to 4-1.

Brodie Thorton found the back of the net just 3:51 into the final frame to continue the scoring trend in the first five minutes of a period. After a Justin Barr reaction to a tough game that ended up seeing him tossed and the Sea Wolves on a 5 minute major penalty kill and an odd Andrew Stacey boarding call the Zydeco added a sixth goal from Nick Ketola.

Parent stopped 33 of 39 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in two weeks to take on these same Zydeco to finish out the home portion of the season series. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

