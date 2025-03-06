2025 Ring of Honor Inductee: Mike Brown

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the second member of this year's Danbury Ring of Honor class - former Danbury Whalers goaltender Mike Brown.

A former FHL champion with the Whalers in 2012-13, Brown turned in a 22-11-4 record in the net during the Whalers' title campaign. The 6-foot-2 netminder suited up for Danbury in three seasons (2012-2015) and ended his Whalers career with a 72-33-14 record. Brown is the all-time winningest goalie in Danbury hockey history, with 72 wins in 125 games.

Brown will join five other new members in this year's Ring of Honor class. All inductees will be honored on Alumni Night on Saturday, March 29 in a pregame reception inside the Axe Tricks Lounge before the Hat Tricks battle the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m. Alumni in attendance will be introduced on the ice at the first intermission.

"I was in Danbury for three years, which we did a lot in those years," Brown said. "We won an FHL championship, lost in the FHL finals. It's amazing to get the recognition and it's awesome the team's flying me up to be there for the honoring. It makes it a little bit more special than just having your name on a banner. It's the last thing to bookend my hockey career."

Added former Whalers assistant coach and current assistant coach John Krupinsky, "Mike was an awesome player in Danbury. He's probably one of the best goalies ever to step on the ice in Danbury. He made it easy to win the FHL cup for the Whalers."

Brown spent 10 seasons playing professional hockey and arrived in Danbury in 2012 before finishing his career with the Whalers in 2015. Under former Whalers head coach and director of hockey operations Phil Esposito, Brown aided the franchise to a 28-17-6 season and a three-game sweep versus the Dayton Demonz in the FHL Championship Series.

An All-FHL selection for the 2012-13 season, Brown was also named the FHL Playoffs MVP with 42 saves in the third game of the FHL Championship Series.

"The first thing that stands out is the locker room culture and the way the team is run," Brown said. "The locker room in Danbury is probably as good as an AHL locker room and it's definitely as good as an ECHL locker room. When you've got that standard of a really nice locker room and you've got fans that are already built into the system, they just want a winner. The most special thing to me was the Whalers' first two games on the road in the FHL finals when we beat Dayton back-to-back. No one saw that coming."

On Alumni Night, the Hat Tricks will raise a banner including the names of this year's honorees next to the team's banners, the previous Danbury Ring of Honor members, and former Whalers winger Corey Fulton's retired number.

The previous honorees include:

Class of 2024:

Dom Alessandro (Logo/Graphic Designer)

Phil Bronner (Titans & Hat Tricks)

Jason McCrimmon (Whalers)

Brad Wingfield (Trashers)

Class of 2023:

Steve Brown (Whalers, Titans & Hat Tricks)

Ed Campbell (Trashers & Whalers)

Alan Friedman (Whalers)

Class of 2022:

Matt Caranci (Whalers & Titans)

AJ Galante (Trashers)

Jim Galante (Trashers)

Dave MacIssac (Trashers, Mad Hatters, & Hat Tricks)

Nick Niedert (Whalers, Titans, & Hat Tricks)

Class of 2020:

Corey Fulton (Whalers)

Franchise alumni are invited to RSVP below or by contacting Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher at (973) 713-7547 or at herm@danburyhatttricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.