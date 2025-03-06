Mercurio Activated to Roster, Hall Traded

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats have activated forward Mike Mercurio from his stint with the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mercurio will be in the lineup this weekend as the Bobcats take on the Binghamton Black Bears.

The Bobcats have traded forward Hunter Hall to the Motor City Rockers in exchange for a Player to Be Named Later. Head Coach Vojtěch Žemlička commented, "Hunter requested to be traded to a new team, and we worked hard to find a suitable place for him. We thank Hunter for his contributions and wish him the best in Motor City." Coach Žemlička also noted, "We will be getting a player we want for next year in the off season from Motor City."

The team also activated forward Jakub Volf off IR from his upper body injury.

To make room for Mercurio's return, the Bobcats have released forward Andrew Uturo.

The Bobcats are set for a three-game home stand this weekend. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

