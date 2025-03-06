Hat Tricks Ink Christou and Ross to Developmental Contracts

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have signed defensemen Dimitris Christou and Zach Ross to developmental contracts.

Christou and Ross are two of five developmental junior-age players the Hat Tricks can add this season without impacting roster limits under FPHL rules.

Christou, 25, joins Danbury after playing four seasons at Franklin Pierce University. Over his collegiate career, the 6-foot-1, right-shot defenseman appeared in 62 games, recording six goals, seven assists, and 72 penalty minutes. In the 2024-25 season, he suited up for 28 games, tallying four assists and 41 penalty minutes.

Before his college career, Christou played junior hockey with the Boston Jr. Rangers in the Eastern Hockey League. A native of Skaneateles, New York, he holds dual citizenship in the United States and Greece.

Ross, 25, recently completed his lone season with Misericordia University (NCAA III), where he posted 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 25 games. The 6-foot-1 blue-liner spent four seasons (2020-24) at Northland College (NCAA III) in Ashland, Wisconsin, registering 18 points over 69 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Ross played two years of junior hockey with the Thief River Falls Norskies in the Superior International Junior Hockey League, accumulating 52 points and 39 penalty minutes in 101 contests.

Both Christou and Ross are eligible to play immediately and need just five games to qualify for the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.