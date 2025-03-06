Zydeco Rebound to Victory over Mississippi, 4-1

March 6, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Baton Rouge Zydeco return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as the Sea Wolves look to go on their longest winning streak of the season. The Sea Wolves came away with the win last Sunday afternoon snapping a 12 game losing streak and are looking to gain some ground against the Zydeco who have had the upper hand through the season series.

Though the Sea Wolves hustled through the first 5 minutes of the period a power play opportunity for the Zydeco swapped the momentum and at 12:13 of the period Brodie Thornton pinched in from the blue line and fired one past Ed Coffey to give Baton Rouge the 1-0 lead.

The second period felt more pressure from the Zydeco as 4:15 into the from Nick Ketola beat Coffey for a 2-0 lead. Baton Rouge continued to pour it on as Elijah Wilson took advantage of a Ross Bartlett penalty to put home a power play tally just 10 seconds into the infraction for a 3-0 lead at 17:57 of the third period.

The runaway continued in the final frame as Shane Haggerty added to the Zydeco's lead to make it 4-0. Mississippi found a little spark after a fight between Max Barrington and Elias Thompson and Andrew Stacey went coast to coast firing one past Bailey Stephens ruining his shutout bid, 4-1.

Coffey stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves and Zydeco meet up again tomorrow for a 6:05pm start. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

