4-Goal First Downs Dogs, Zydeco Win 7-2

April 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves traveled down the road to Baton Rouge looking to put a positive spin on a tough year. Having taken three of the last five against the Zydeco the Sea Wolves had a daunting task ahead of them.

Shadows of past Sea Wolves hung heavy over Mississippi in the first period as Ross Bartlett came out firing in period one scoring the first goal of the game just 74 seconds in as he got a perfect cross crease pass to give the Zydeco a 1-0 lead. 40 seconds later Tyler Larwood came speeding into the zone and on an odd angle shot was able to find a hole past Richie Parent for the 2-0 advantage. Later in the period on an Andrew Stacey penalty Bartlett found Scott Shorrock for a tap-in to make it 3-0. On a second power play opportunity it took just five seconds to win a draw and find an open Elijah Wilson to put the Zydeco up 4-0.

Mississippi found a little bit of energy as 5:21 into the second period Noah Hippolyte-Smith poke checked a puck into the neutral zone, got past the defenders and went forehand-backhand to bury it behind Bailey Stephens to close the gap to 4-1. Though the Sea Wolves had a spark it was a controversial end to the period that told the story of it. After a dangerous hit at the blue line the Zydeco came down 2 on 0 and after Parent stopped former Sea Wolf Dmitry Kuznetsov on the breakaway Narek Aleksanyan picked up the rebound and wrapped it behind Parent to make it 5-1. 1:19 later Ethan Matchim found the back of the net though the Sea Wolves heavily objected saying he used his hand. After a review the officials denied it and said it was a good goal for the 6-1 lead.

After a scrum involving Bartlett and Don Carter Jr that extended to several fights he Zydeco continued to pour it on while on the power play in the third as Aleksanyan scored his second of the night at 6:22. Mississippi did retaliate on a power play of their own as Philip Wong took a shot from the point that found its way to the back of the net to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Parent stopped 34 of 41 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves conclude their season tomorrow night in Baton Rouge at 7:05pm where they look to close things out on a positive note. Follow along on Youtube.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.