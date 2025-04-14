Sea Wolves Force OT, But Fall in Finale 4-3

April 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves came into the last day of the FPHL's regular season on a 7 game slide looking to go out with a bang against their I10 rivals the Baton Rouge Zydeco. After taking a beating both on the scoreboard and physically last night Coach Rich Parent was looking for his Sea Wolves to end the season on a positive note.

Baton Rouge came out far less aggressively on their third game in three nights and it took a while for things to get going. As the sides swapped chances it was the Zydeco who found the back of the net after three consecutive saves from Ed Coffey a fourth shot from Jake Cox finally beat the goaltender to give Baton Rouge the 1-0 lead. Right when the puck dropped again Mississippi's new signing, Kaleb Melanson, found the ice and tousled with the Zydeco's leading fight man Elias Thompson. Though Thompson got the better of the fight the momentum seemed to still lean the Sea Wolves way. After an attempted clear of the puck went in the stands Mississippi's power play connected on a point shot from Lucas Piekarczyk that hit Dalton Anderson and stymied Bailey Stephens to tie the game at 1-1.

Colby Audette's second of the season kicked off an explosive second period as Audette got loose in front for a one timed tip past Stephens for the 2-1 lead for Mississippi 6:45 into the second period. Penalties to Audette and Max Barrington at 9:31 of the period gave a two minute 5 on 3 to the Zydeco that they used proficiently. Shane Haggerty was able tap home one on a cross zone pass taking advantage of an outstretched Coffey to tie it up at two a piece before former Sea Wolf Dmitry Kuznetsov found the back of the net 30 seconds later from the point to give Baton Rouge the 3-2 lead. As the period ticked away the Sea Wolves got a second wind and Sam Turner fired home his 7th of the season from the point to tie the game at 3-3.

The final frame saw no one able to find the back of the net which meant some free hockey. Unfortunately for the Sea Wolves it was a former teammate in Kuznetsov who ended the game at 1:32 of overtime.

Coffey stopped 62 of 66 shots in the loss.

